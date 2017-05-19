May 19 E Media Holdings Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)

* FY headline earnings from continuing operations is expected to range between 19.20 and 21.20 cents per share (2016: 8.59 cents)

* FY headline earnings from discontinuing operations expected to range 0.65- 2.65 cents per share (2016: 1.26 cents loss per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: