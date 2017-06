Feb 24 E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps reports fourth-quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $273 million versus I/B/E/S view $269.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations excluding items

* E. W. Scripps co - election-year political advertising revenue for television division was $56.2 million in q4 and $100.8 million for year

* Sees Q1 television revenue flat

* Sees Q1 television expense up mid-single digits

* Sees 2017 television revenue down mid-single digits

* Sees 2017 television expense up mid- to high-single digits

* Sees 2017 capex $25 million