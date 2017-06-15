AIRSHOW-Iran's Airtour signs MoU for 45 A320neo Airbus aircraft
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
June 15 Eagle Energy Inc
* Eagle Energy Inc announces independent advisory firm recommendation supporting a vote on Eagle's yellow proxy and additional cost reduction initiatives
* Eagle Energy Inc says 2017 capital and operating budget assumed an average WTI price of $US 55.46 per barrel of oil
* Eagle Energy Inc says in response to significantly weaker current oil prices, Eagle has decided to accelerate cost reductions
* Announces Institutional Shareholder Services Inc's recommendations for voting and additional cost reduction initiatives
* Within next 60 days, intends to implement material reductions in executive compensation, including materially reducing CEO's compensation
* Eagle Energy - Eagle's board unanimously recommends Eagle shareholders vote only yellow proxy or voting instruction form in favour of current board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.