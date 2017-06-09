BRIEF-Intel extends cash tender offer for outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
June 9 Eagle Energy Inc:
* Eagle Energy Inc confirms operations are on track
* Remains on track to achieve its 2017 annual guidance for its capital budget, average production and monthly operating costs
* Intend to commence drilling North Texas asset in Q3 of 2017, as planned
* Says unanimously recommends that Eagle shareholders vote yellow proxy or voting instruction form in favour of current board
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the No.1 U.S. airline.
* Schweiger Dermatology Group secures $20 million credit facility from Triangle Capital Corporation