June 9 Eagle Energy Inc:

* Eagle Energy Inc confirms operations are on track

* Remains on track to achieve its 2017 annual guidance for its capital budget, average production and monthly operating costs

* Intend to commence drilling North Texas asset in Q3 of 2017, as planned​

* Says ‍unanimously recommends that Eagle shareholders vote yellow proxy or voting instruction form in favour of current board​