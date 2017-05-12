May 12 Eagle Energy Inc:
* Eagle Energy Inc. provides update to shareholders on
growth strategy and announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly Q1 funds flow from operations of $1.6 million ($0.04
cents per share)
* Have identified 218 potential horizontal drilling
opportunities on existing Eagle lands in North Texas
* Eagle's 2017 guidance for its capital budget, average
production and monthly operating costs remains unchanged
* Sees 2017 capital budget of $22.8 million
* 2017 funds flow from operations is expected to be
approximately $15.2 million
* Expects 2017 general and administrative expenses to be
approximately 16 pct below 2016 levels
* Qtrly sales volumes 3,767 boe/d versus 3,854 boe/d
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Qtrly revenue, net of royalties of $14.2 million versus
$9.1 million
* Expected growth in year-over-year Q4 average production is
8 percent
