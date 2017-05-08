BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 Eagle Energy Inc
* Eagle reiterates its strategy, addresses dissidents and sets new annual meeting date
* Eagle-After careful consideration, co's directors concluded that "it would not be in eagle's best interests to add daniel gundersen and larry swets" to board
* Eagle energy inc- board has set june 27, 2017 as date of eagle's annual meeting
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale