July 10 Eagle Health Holdings Ltd

* Distribution agreement with Biovite Australia

* Signed a term sheet agreement with Biovite Australia Pty Ltd (Biovite)

* Under the agreement the estimated unit volume for the first year will be worth about $1.5 million

* Agreement to distribute biovite's dermatological range of efficacious anti-­‐fungal products throughout the extensive foot spa industry in China