BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.42
* Q1 revenue $76.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents were $27.7 million and accounts receivable were $84.7 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs