Feb 24 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc- Q4 2016 net investment income and realized capital gains of $0.54 per weighted average common share

* Eagle Point Credit - NAV as of Dec 31, 2016 $288.0 million, or $17.48 per common share, increase of $0.82 per common share from NAV as of sept 30, 2016

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc- Management's unaudited estimate of its NAV per common share as of January 31, 2017 is $17.78