European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 bln North Sea sale
LONDON, June 16 The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Feb 24 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc- Q4 2016 net investment income and realized capital gains of $0.54 per weighted average common share
* Eagle Point Credit - NAV as of Dec 31, 2016 $288.0 million, or $17.48 per common share, increase of $0.82 per common share from NAV as of sept 30, 2016
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc- Management's unaudited estimate of its NAV per common share as of January 31, 2017 is $17.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn ratings on seven Deutsche Bank AG issues and revised ratings on a further four to assign 'emr' suffixes following discovery of an error in the application of criteria with respect to these issues. The rating actions are as follows: Suffixes of 'emr' have been assigned to ratings of issues with ISIN numbers XS0355551291, XS0347741455, XS0371238469 and XS0315425701 to reflect embedded ma
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in May to the lowest level in eight months as construction activity declined broadly, which could raise concerns that the housing market recovery was faltering.