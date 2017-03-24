March 24 Earth Chemical Co Ltd:

* Says it has signed a business alliance with protoleaf Inc and HYPONeX JAPAN CORP LTD on Mar 24

* Through the business alliance, the three companies will work together on common marketing and sales of gardening products, as well as joint development of products

* Says it will purchase 153 common shares of protoleaf Inc for 267 million yen, on March 28

* Says it will hold 34.1 percent stakes in protoleaf Inc, up from 0, after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OAY9Wt

