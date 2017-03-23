BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
March 24 Earthstone Energy Inc
* Earthstone energy inc - on march 21, 2017 co, units and certain companies entered into an amendment to contribution agreement dated november 7, 2016
* Earthstone energy inc - amendment extends termination date of contribution agreement from march 31, 2017 to june 30, 2017 - sec filing
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited