May 11 East Africa Metals Inc
* East Africa Metals receives approval of mine permit application for Terakimti oxide gold project
* Currently reviewing agreement and expects to respond to ministry in coming days
* Has engaged SENET of Johannesburg South Africa to initiate detailed engineering for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.