May 9 EAST CAPITAL EXPLORER

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 175,000 YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE, ADJUSTED FOR SHARE BUYBACKS, WAS EUR 9.83, AN INCREASE OF 1.7% DURING THE QUARTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)