March 16 East Capital Explorer:

* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap

* Says transaction realised a gross IRR of 2 percent and has no effect on NAV

* Sold stake for a cash consideration of 5.7 million euros ($6.11 million)