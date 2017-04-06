April 6 EAST CAPITAL EXPLORER:

* ECEX TO ACQUIRE OFFICE PROPERTY VERTAS IN VILNIUS

* PROPERTY VERTAS IN VILNIUS MAY INITIALLY BE FINANCED BY 100% EQUITY

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SUMMER.

* PURCHASE PRICE IS EUR 29 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO A YIELD OF APPROXIMATELY 6.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)