BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc-
* East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should abandon all of its plans to explore strategic alternatives and instead should wind up its business and liquidate"
* East Hill Management says on June 7 had talk with representatives of Aviragen's management and board to discuss, among other things, potential benefit of liquidating the co
* East hill management says intend to have further conversations, meetings with management and board of aviragen therapeutics
* East hill management and affiliates own 8.8 percent stake in aviragen therapeutics as of June 7 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rJLTWh) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.
LONDON, June 23 Iceland's central bank said on Friday that about $850 million (88 billion ISK) of 'offshore crown' assets remained outstanding after a fresh round of purchases of the legacy crisis-era bonds from foreign funds. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey)