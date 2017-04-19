BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 East West Bancorp Inc:
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 excluding items
* Sees 2017 net interest margin (excluding impact of asc 310-30 discount accretion) between 3.35 pct and 3.45 pct
* Qtrly net interest income totaled $272.1 million, a slight decrease of $0.6 million from $272.7 million in q4 2016
* East West Bancorp Inc - sees 2017 provision for credit losses in range of $40 million to $50 million unchanged from previous outlook
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg