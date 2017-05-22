BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 East West Banking Corp-
* Refers to article in manila bulletin entitled “eastwest bank plans to sell 20% stake to strategic parnter”
* Clarifies it has no information to disclose other than those disclosed, it is the bank’s policy not to respond to speculations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: