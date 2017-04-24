April 24 East West Banking Corp

* Clarification on news article published in Philstar.com on 24 april 2017 entitled "eastwest targets 20% jump in 2017 profit"

* Confirm the statement that the bank is expecting at least 20% growth in net income for 2017

* Seek to clarify that the amount of 3.4 billion pesos is the reported net income of the bank for the year 2016