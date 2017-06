March 30 East West Banking Corp:

* Appointment of Antonio C Moncupa as vice-chairman

* Antonio C. Moncupa remains as CEO of the bank

* Board of directors approved appointment of Jesus Roberto S. Reyes to president and deputy chief executive officer

* Appointment of Maria Rita Daniela M. Nisperos, as senior vice president and head of bank marketing and corporate communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: