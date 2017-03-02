UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Easterly Government Properties Inc
* Easterly government properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Q4 FFO per share $0.31
* Easterly government properties inc sees for 2017 ffo per share on fully diluted basis of $1.24 to $1.28
* Easterly government properties inc - guidance assumes previously stated range of $150 - $200 million of acquisitions in 2017
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Easterly government properties inc qtrly total revenues $28.8 million versus $22.2 million
* Q4 revenue view $28.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.