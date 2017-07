July 12 (Reuters) - Eastern Co

* Raises price of cigarette brand 'Cleopatra King Size' to EGP 11.50 from EGP 10.50

* Raises price of cigarette brand 'Cleopatra Queen' to EGP 12.50 from EGP 12

* Raises price of cigarette brand 'Cleopatra Super' to EGP 15 from EGP 12.75 Source: (bit.ly/2tLFIP9) Further company coverage: