UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Silvano Fashion Group AS:
* Q3 2016 turnover at 15.0 million euros ($15.86 million) versus 17.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 2016 net profit at 3.2 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago
* Says 9-month results of 2016 were defined by continued challenges in economies of its major sales markets – Russia, Belarus and Ukraine
* Says purchasing power in region`s countries remains low, future expectations are still more on a negative or neutral side
* Says it is hard to see some kind of relatively fast recovery in growth rates of economies under discussion
Source text: bit.ly/2lzinMy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources