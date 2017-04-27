April 27 Eastern Media International Corp :

* Says its unit owns 10 percent stake in a new international direct selling firm, with transaction amount of T$10,000

* Says its unit owns 3.33 percent stake in a new international business firm, with transaction amount of T$1 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OvHj4I ; goo.gl/OvHj4I

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)