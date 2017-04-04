BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
April 4 Eastern Co
* Eastern announces the acquisition of Velvac
* Eastern CO - deal for $39.5 million plus future earnout based on growth of velvac's road-iq(tm) business
* Eastern - transaction expected to be breakeven including purchase accounting expenses but before one-time transaction costs, in current fiscal year
* Eastern co - Velvac will become an independent subsidiary of eastern company
* Eastern co - transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2018
* Eastern co - Jeff Porter, Velvac's president and ceo, will continue to lead business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage: