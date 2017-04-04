April 4 Eastern Co

* Eastern announces the acquisition of Velvac

* Eastern CO - deal for $39.5 million plus future earnout based on growth of velvac's road-iq(tm) business

* Eastern - transaction expected to be breakeven including purchase accounting expenses but before one-time transaction costs, in current fiscal year

* Eastern co - Velvac will become an independent subsidiary of eastern company

* Eastern co - transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2018

* Eastern co - Jeff Porter, Velvac's president and ceo, will continue to lead business