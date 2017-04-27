BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Eastman Chemical Co
* Eastman Chemical Co - qtrly sales revenue $2,303 million versus $2,236 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.83
* Eastman Chemical Co says continue to expect adjusted eps growth in 2017 to be between 8-12 percent
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share $1.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $2.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nevado Resources Corp - Jonathan Lafontaine resigns as president and chief executive officer as well as director
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors