April 27 Eastman Chemical Co

* Eastman Chemical Co - qtrly sales revenue $2,303 million versus $2,236 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.83

* Eastman Chemical Co says continue to expect adjusted eps growth in 2017 to be between 8-12 percent

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share $1.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $2.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: