May 17 Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd

* Unit entered into shareholders' agreement with Topwise Shareholder I, Topwise Shareholder II And Topwise Shareholder III

* Unit entered into shareholders' agreement with Topwise Shareholder I

* Agreement in relation to topwise global, which in turn is interested in 90% of issued share capital of jvc

* Total issued share capital of topwise global shall be no more than HK$42.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: