BRIEF-SSH Communications Security raises EUR 7 mln through share issue
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ISSUED 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS
April 7 Easy Software AG:
* Superior provincial court Duesseldorf rejected appeal by former supervisory Manfred Wagner, Easy Solutions GmBH and former member of management board against verdict by district court Duisburg of Feb. 11
* District court Duisburg had ordered appellants to pay 400,000 euros ($424,800) plus interest, as well as Wagner and Easy Solutions GmBH to pay another 83,440.33 euros plus interest
* In another decision the superior provincial court Duesseldorf allowed appeal by former chairman Manfred Wagner and repealed verdict by district court Duisburg of Jan 13, 2016 ordering Wagner to pay 1,513,000 euros plus interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.
* Says launches 'digital content platform Sun NXT'. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: