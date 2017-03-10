March 10 Easy Software AG:

* Expects, based on temporary figures, a sales increase in region of 4-5 percent for 2016 as compared to 2015

* Easy Software Group will reach an EBITDA of 1.7 million euros to 1.8 million euros ($1.80 million - $1.91 million) for FY 2016