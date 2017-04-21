BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Easy Software AG:
* On 7 April, Higher Regional Court of Duesseldorf ruled in favour of Easy Software. However, higher value claim was dismissed because court of first instance held that claims asserted were time-barred
* The resulting net effect from both judgments in EBITDA for the entire group in the business year 2016 is therefore 180 thousand euros ($192,582) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.