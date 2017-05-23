May 23 Easyhotel Plc:

* HY total revenue up 21.2% to 3.14 million pounds

* Full year trading is on track to meet board's expectations

* Hy profit before tax down to 0.06 million pounds

* Hy like-for-like revenue for owned hotels increased by 17.4% and for franchised hotels by 6.8%

* Hy interim dividend of 0.11p per share

"Full year trading is on track to meet board's expectations."