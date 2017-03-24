March 24 Easyhotel Plc:

* Trading for five months ended 28 February 2017 was slightly above board's expectations.

* Owned hotel like-for-like revenue growth of 19% for five months to 28 February 2017 compared with same period last year

* Board continues to evaluate further acquisitions