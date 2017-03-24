UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Easyhotel Plc:
* Trading for five months ended 28 February 2017 was slightly above board's expectations.
* Owned hotel like-for-like revenue growth of 19% for five months to 28 February 2017 compared with same period last year
* Board continues to evaluate further acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources