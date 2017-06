May 16 Easyjet Plc

* Easyjet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall says timing of decision on EU AOC has not slipped

* Easyjet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall says hopes consolidation takes place in European airlines market

* Easyjet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall says certainly won't be buying Alitalia or Air Berlin, but there will be opportunities Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)