UK, Norway to lift ban on offshore flights of 2 Super Puma helicopters
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
July 6 Easyjet Plc
* Passenger statistics for june 2017
* Passengers 1 7,720,090, up 11.3 percent
* Load factor 94.8% up 0.8pp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.