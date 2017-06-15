BRIEF-Quest Holding's chairman sales 50.000 shares worth 442,500 euro

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY MR. FESSAS THEODOROS, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF QUEST HOLDINGS SA, SOLD OF 50.000 SHARES OF THE COMPANY ON 20 JUNE 2017, FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 442,500 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYlBLb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)