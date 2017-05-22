BRIEF-Aiming says arrest of staff and unauthorized access
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
May 22 eBASE Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from June 6 to June 9
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd
* Says it adjusts conversion price of its convertible corporate bonds to 9.93 yuan per share from 10 yuan per share, effective June 26