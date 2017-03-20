BRIEF-Alliance Data for month ended May 31, 2017, net charge-offs were $84.0 mln
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for may 2017
March 20 EBay Inc:
* EBay announces guaranteed delivery & updated homepage
* "At launch, eBay will guarantee delivery in 3 days or less on 20 million eligible items" Source text: (prn.to/2ml8fKW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions