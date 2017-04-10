April 10 eBay Inc:
* eBay and Flipkart sign exclusive agreement to jointly
address the eCommerce market opportunity in India
* In exchange for an equity stake in Flipkart, eBay will
make a $500 million cash investment in and sell its eBay.in
business to Flipkart
* eBay does not expect this transaction to have a material
impact on its guidance provided on January 25, 2017
* Flipkart will own and operate eBay.in business upon close
of transaction
* Upon close of transaction, which is expected later this
year, Flipkart will acquire eBay's buyers in India
* eBay and Flipkart have also entered into an exclusive
agreement in which they will jointly pursue cross-border trade
opportunities
* eBay will remove number of active buyers in India from its
reporting during quarter in which transaction closes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: