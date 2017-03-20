BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 EBC Solicitors SA:
* Negotiates the termination of investments in some of its portfolio companies
* Estimates that amount reached from exiting no key capital investments in firms from its portfolio will generate over 3 million zlotys ($753,352) in 2017
* Estimates that over 1-3 years it can reach over 20 million zlotys from exiting some investments from the portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9822 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB