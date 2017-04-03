April 3 EBC Solicitors SA:

* Its unit, Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA, sells 44.96 percent of Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o. for 0.9 million zlotys ($226,769) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9688 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)