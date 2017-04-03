April 3 EBC Solicitors SA:

Its unit, Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA, signs preliminary agreements to sell all its shares in CY Gyro Sp. z o.o for 0.2 million zlotys ($50,460), in Arrinera Aerodynamics sp. z o.o for 0.2 million zlotys and in Super Liquid sp. z o.o. for 0.9 million zlotys ($1 = 3.9635 zlotys)