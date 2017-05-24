May 24 Ebix Inc
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market
in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* Says under terms of agreement, ItzCash was valued at a
total enterprise value of about $150 million
* Ebix inc says acquisition is expected to be accretive to
ebix earnings within next 6 to 9 months
* Ebix acquired an 80 percent stake in ItzCash for $120
million including upfront cash of $76 million
* Ebix decided to retain entire management team led by
managing director of ItzCash Naveen Surya
* Says co funded transaction using internal cash reserves
from its Indian and Singapore subsidiaries
* Ebix Inc - it has entered into a joint venture with
India-based Essel Group, while acquiring an 80% stake in ItzCash
