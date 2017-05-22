UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Ebos Group Ltd:
* Proposed acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
* The acquisition will be fully debt financed
* Key management of HPS will continue to operate business under EBOS’ ownership and form part of EBOS group’s institutional healthcare business division
* Acquisition of HPS is expected to increase EBOS group’s underlying EBITDA by at least 5% in fy18 and will be EPS accretive from year 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources