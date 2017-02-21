UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Ebos Group Ltd
* Hy revenue $4 billion, up 17.2%
* Hy net profit after tax $68.8 million up 7.2 percent
* Hy dividend per share 30 cents
* "Ebos group now expects full year fy17 earnings to be at the upper end of this range"
* "Ebos group has recorded a positive start for the first half of the financial year across both its healthcare and animal care divisions"
* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources