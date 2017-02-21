Feb 22 Ebos Group Ltd

* Hy revenue $4 billion, up 17.2%

* Hy net profit after tax $68.8 million up 7.2 percent

* Hy dividend per share 30 cents

* "Ebos group now expects full year fy17 earnings to be at the upper end of this range"

* "Ebos group has recorded a positive start for the first half of the financial year across both its healthcare and animal care divisions"

