May 4 Echelon Corp:

* Echelon reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $7.8 million

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP loss per share is expected to be between $0.26 and $0.40

* Sees q2 2017 gross margin is expected to be in a range of 53% to 55%

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $7.2 million to $7.6 million

* Echelon - non-GAAP loss per share expected to be between $0.17 and $0.31 in q2 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $5.3 million to $5.6 million

* Sees q2 2017 non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $4.9 million to $5.2 million