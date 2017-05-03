BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc
* Echelon Insurance reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.19 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.62 from continuing operations
* Says closing book value per share as of Q1-end of $12.10, an increase of 3.4% over Q4 of 2016
* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc - Qtrly net earned premiums $49 million versus $43.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.