June 9 ECHO INVESTMENT SA

* SERIES E BONDS HAVE BEEN OVERSUBSCRIBED

* THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD HAS BEEN SHORTENED AND MOVED TO JUNE 9

* SUBSCRIPTION ENTRIES FOR THE COMPANY'S BONDS FROM JUNE 8 AND JUNE 9 WILL BE PROPORTIONALLY REDUCED

* INFORMED ON JUNE 7 ABOUT ITS PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 100 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH 2ND TRANCHE OF SERIES E BONDS ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)