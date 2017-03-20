BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
March 20 Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA:
* Announces that the shortage of iodine isotopes for production of its brachytherapy implantation seeds has been overcome
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system