BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
March 23 Eckert & Ziegler Bebig SA:
* FY ebitda 2.7 million euros ($2.92 million) versus loss of 228,000 euros year ago
* FY revenue 24.9 million euros versus 31.1 million euros year ago
* FY net income 0.6 million euros versus loss of 4.1 million year ago
* From January onwards, BEBIG faced a shortage of raw material; management was able secure raw material from a second supplier
Expects full demand of the particular raw material will be met again by the end of March 2017.
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis