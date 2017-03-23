March 23 Eckert & Ziegler

* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.

* Sales of 138.0 million euros ($149.04 million) (prior year: 140.0 million euros) in fiscal year 2016

* FY consolidated profit after taxes and minority interests fell by 11 pct from 10.7 million euros to 9.5 million euros

* Sales are expected to rise in fiscal year 2017 to roughly 150 million euros, while EBIT is expected to stand at approximately 16 million euros

* Consolidated profit of some 10.6 million euros, or 2.00 euros per share for 2017