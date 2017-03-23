BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
March 23 Eckert & Ziegler
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.
* Sales of 138.0 million euros ($149.04 million) (prior year: 140.0 million euros) in fiscal year 2016
* FY consolidated profit after taxes and minority interests fell by 11 pct from 10.7 million euros to 9.5 million euros
* Sales are expected to rise in fiscal year 2017 to roughly 150 million euros, while EBIT is expected to stand at approximately 16 million euros
* Consolidated profit of some 10.6 million euros, or 2.00 euros per share for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rzekBw) Further company coverage: